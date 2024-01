A young mother from Castlederg was left having to clean dog faeces off her child’s buggy twice this week alone.

Local Councillor Ruairí McHugh is appealing for dog owners to clean up after their dogs as more people will be out walking to fulfil their New Year resolutions.

He reminded those of the £80 on the spot fine that is issued for the failure to lift dog foul.

He said in this incident, there was a particular health and safety concern: