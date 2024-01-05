Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig “embarrassed” by council’s refusal to fill potholes at Errigal car park


A Glenties MD Councillor says he’s ashamed following Donegal County Council’s refusal to fill in potholes at the Errigal carpark.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says given the efforts put into the tourist attraction by locals, the council could spare the resources to support what he describes as one of the county’s main attractions.

The potholes are located just off the Council’s remit.

However, Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig says regardless of this, the council should support tourism in the area:

