Coleman makes a little bit of FA Cup history

Everton captain Seamus Coleman made a little bit of history last night as his side played out a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Killybegs man has now featured in 14 different FA Cup campaigns, and has equalled Jack Taylor’s record (set between 1896-1910) as an outfield player with the club. Legendary ‘keeper Neville Southall holds the overall record with 15 different FA Cup campaigns.

It was also just a second appearance this season for 35-year-old Coleman.

The tie now goes to a replay at Goodison Park the week after next.

Everton finished last night’s match with ten players after the dismissal of Dominic Calvert Lewin.

In other soccer news, former Finn Harps winger Karl O’Sullivan has joined Galway United from Sligo Rovers.