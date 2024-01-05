Finn Harps sign Chris Lotefa on loan from Bohemians

Finn Harps have announced the loan signing of attacker Chris Lotefa from Bohemian FC.

Lotefa arrived at Bohs from St. Kevin’s as a schoolboy and has risen right the way through the academy ranks from U13 to U19s. He made his senior debut at Finn Park in September 2022 before signing his first professional deal last Summer.

Darren Murphy told club media: “We’re delighted to have Chris at Finn Park on a season long loan. I’m looking forward to working with him, he is an exciting young player who has been in and around the senior team at Bohemians for the past couple of seasons and he’s hungry to get out on the pitch and make his mark at this level. He signed his first professional deal last Summer which shows the regard in which he is held at Dalymount Park, and he fits the mould of the squad we’re putting together for 2024.

I’d also like to thank Pat Fenlon and Declan Devine for helping to get the move through, it’s always nice when you come across the path of people you’ve worked with before and you can benefit each other.”