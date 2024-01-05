Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Markey criticises Green EU bid to force medical tests for driver licence renewals

A Midlands North West MEP says he will oppose a Green backed proposal in the European Parliament that would introduce mandatory medical tests for new drivers and license renewals.

Colm Markey says it is a ridiculous idea which would only serve to introduce an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy to the process.

He says Ireland already boasts a reliable self-declaration system, and compelling individuals to undergo GP checks would place an additional strain on our health service.

Colm Markey says this proposal, which is being spearheaded by a Green MEP as lead negotiator, seems to be aimed at discouraging people to drive, rather than tackling road safety issues………………..

 

