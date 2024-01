13,514 people were in emergency accommodation across Ireland in November 2023, 177 of them in the Northwest.

Of the 177 in the region, 62 were adults in Donegal, almost an 11% increase on the figure for October.

November seen 15 families homeless in the Northwest including 33 children, a rise of 13.8%.

Meanwhile on a national level, 13,514 people were in emergency accommodation for last November.

It was 13,179 in October.

It’s a 17% increase on November 2022.