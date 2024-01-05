Progress on walking and cycling hub for Inishowen

It’s expected that a walking and cycling hub planned for Inishowen will be up and running by the start of the summer.

The project is being coordinated by the Active Inishowen Project, a collaboration led by Donegal Sports Partnerships in conjunction with Inishowen Development Partnership and local community groups and organisations.

Welcoming the progress, Minister Charlie McConalogue said the initiative will encourage more participation in sports and physical activity, especially for those who are marginalised and disadvantaged.

