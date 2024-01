A seismograph in the physics lab of St Columba’s College measured the earthquake which struck the Noto peninsula Japan at 07:10 hrs GMT on Monday morning, January 1st.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.5. Teacher Brendan O’Donaghue, who released the picture says the focus was shallow, so the damage on the surface was significant.

92 people died in the quake, with 242 still missing as rescuers continue to sift through the rubble.