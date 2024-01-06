Arranmore RNLI tasked on three occasions since New Year

The Arranmore RNLI all weather lifeboat volunteer crew have already been tasked three times this year.

Since the New Year, the rescue service has responded to three calls for assistance for medical evacuations from Arranmore island.

The first call out just before 11:10am on Tuesday morning to transfer a patient to a waiting ambulance at Burtonport.

On Thursday at 8:30am, the lifeboat crew were again called to a medical evacuation but were stood down within minutes as the Coastguard Rescue 118 were instead tasked to provide assistance.

The final call was at 8pm last night to assist in a further medical evacuation from the island.