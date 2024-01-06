Danny McDaid to launch Donegal Sports Star Awards 

Athletics legend Danny McDaid will launch the 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards on Monday evening in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle said it was fitting that Danny McDaid should have the honour after a glittering athletics career and he is still involved with Letterkenny AC at 82 years of age.

“Danny has done it all in athletics reaching the pinnacle of his career in the sport by representing Ireland at two Olympic Games and captaining the Irish Cross-Country team at nine World Championships. He has a very long and loyal association with the Donegal Sports Star Awards going back to the first ever function in the Milford Inn in 1976 when he won the athletics category.

Danny McDaid said it was an honour to be asked to launch the awards.

He was the Overall Donegal Sports Star Award winner in 1979.

Highlights of his career were competing in two Olympic Games marathons and captaining the Irish Cross-Country team on nine occasions.

McDaid is also a four times national marathon champion.

The running track at the Letterkenny Sports and Leisure Complex is named in his honour.

The launch of the 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards takes place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on next Monday evening, 8th of January at 6.00. As part of the launch the winners of 1983 will be honoured to mark the 40th anniversary of their successes.