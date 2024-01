Eoghan Ban Gallagher is set for his first appearance of the year in Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup clash with Tyrone in Omagh.

The Killybegs man is one of six changes to the starting line up from the win over Armagh with Caolan McGonagle, Peader Mogan, Shane O’Donnell, Oisin Gallen and Jamie Brennan also in.

Tyrone v Donegal at Healy Park will be live on Highland from the 1pm throw in with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.