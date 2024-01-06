Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Firefighter injured by firework during disturbance in Derry

A firefighter has been injured by a firework during a disturbance in Derry yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Police were deployed to the scene in the Craigavon Bridge area of the city following reports a number of people had climbed up a crane and erected a flag.

A crowd had gathered in the area and a firework thrown which exploded at the firefighter’s leg.

Three men aged, 22, 26 and 28 have been charged with disorderly behaviour and are due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court later this month.

fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Firefighter injured by firework during disturbance in Derry

6 January 2024
arranmore lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI tasked on three occasions since New Year

6 January 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of not using social housing to ‘best effect’ to reduce homelessness

6 January 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into fatal Donegal crash

6 January 2024
Advertisement

