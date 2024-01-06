Firefighter injured by firework during disturbance in Derry

A firefighter has been injured by a firework during a disturbance in Derry yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Police were deployed to the scene in the Craigavon Bridge area of the city following reports a number of people had climbed up a crane and erected a flag.

A crowd had gathered in the area and a firework thrown which exploded at the firefighter’s leg.

Three men aged, 22, 26 and 28 have been charged with disorderly behaviour and are due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court later this month.