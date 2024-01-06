Government accused of not using social housing to ‘best effect’ to reduce homelessness

The Government’s being accused of not using social housing ‘to its best effect’ to reduce homelessness.

Focus Ireland wants a ‘fairer share’ of new social housing allocated to people who’ve been homeless long-term.

In the North West, 177 individuals were homeless during November, according to latest figures from the Department of Housing. That includes 33 children.

Focus Ireland spokesperson Conor Culkin says providing social homes would reduce child homelessness, which has risen to over 4,100 for the first time: