Investigations continue into fatal Donegal crash

Garda

Investigations are continuing into the death of a woman in a crash near Letterkenny yesterday evening.

The woman, a pedestrian in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the N56 at Illistrin yesterday evening, having been hit by a car.

The road remains closed this morning between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan with local diversions in place.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N56 in the Illistrin area between 6pm and 7.15pm yesterday evening are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

A total of three people died in separate crashes yesterday, bringing the death toll on roads to seven since the start of the New Year.

Earlier in the day, a woman in her 80s died following a collision in Co Meath.

The crash, involving a car and a minibus, happened on the R156 at Scarriff Bridge at around midday.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 50s, who was driving the minibus, and a passenger of the vehicle were taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In Co Mayo yesterday morning, a man in his 30s died following a two-car collision. The crash occurred at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can contact any Garda Station.

