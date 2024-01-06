Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Online planning permission portal launched

Donegal County Council are now accepting planning permission applications online.

Yesterday the Local Government Online Planning portal was launched across all Local Authorities in Ireland.

The online portal was designed to streamline the planning permission process and allows agents, developers, and members of the public to lodge their planning applications and to make third party submissions/observations electronically.

It aims to be an environmentally friendly, easy to use service that allows applicants 24 hour access to their application.

Benefits include the online payment of planning fees by card, reduced printing costs and quicker availability of information for the public.

On the user’s dashboard, previously submitted applications can be viewed as well as the status on ongoing requests.

It can be accessed at https://planning.localgov.ie/.

