Top sides all win in Donegal Saturday League – see all the results

Things went pretty much according to the form book in most of the Saturday League games.

In the Glencar Inn Division One, runaway leaders Oldtown Celtic remain 12 points clear at the summit following a 3-1 home win over Glenea United.

Glencar Celtic and Keadue Rovers are both still joint second after wins over Cappry Rovers and Fintown Harps respectively.

In the Old Orchard Inn Saturday Division Two, table topping Drumbar United had a 5-2 win over Ballybofey and remain a point clear of Dunlewey Celtic and Swilly Rovers.

Erne Wanderers will be the happier following the big top of the table clash in the Finn Travel Division Three as they got a point in a 1-1 draw away to second placed Letterkenny Rovers, who are two points behind them.

Saturday 06th January, 2024
Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Arranmore United 1 vs 3 Donegal Town
Cappry Rovers 0 vs 3 Glencar Celtic
Keadue Rovers 6 vs 1 Fintown Harps AFC
Oldtown Celtic 3 vs 1 Glenea United
St Catherines FC Reserves 0 vs 1 Kildrum Tigers
Strand Rovers 6 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Ballybofey United 2 vs 5 Drumbar United
Castlefin Celtic 2 vs 3 Ramelton Mariners
Copany Rovers 0 vs 4 Dunlewey Celtic
Cranford FC Reserves 3 vs 5 Swilly Rovers
Finn Travel Saturday D3
Fanad United 1 vs 5 Bonagee United
Lagan Harps 8 vs 0 Drumkeen United
Letterkenny Rovers 1 vs 1 Erne Wanderers FC
Sunday 10th December, 2023
