Top sides all win in Donegal Saturday League – see all the results

Things went pretty much according to the form book in most of the Saturday League games.
In the Glencar Inn Division One, runaway leaders Oldtown Celtic remain 12 points clear at the summit following a 3-1 home win over Glenea United.
Glencar Celtic and Keadue Rovers are both still joint second after wins over Cappry Rovers and Fintown Harps respectively.
In the Old Orchard Inn Saturday Division Two, table topping Drumbar United had a 5-2 win over Ballybofey and remain a point clear of Dunlewey Celtic and Swilly Rovers.
Erne Wanderers will be the happier following the big top of the table clash in the Finn Travel Division Three as they got a point in a 1-1 draw away to second placed Letterkenny Rovers, who are two points behind them.
|Saturday 06th January, 2024
|Glencar Inn Saturday D1
|Arranmore United
|1
|vs
|3
|Donegal Town
|Cappry Rovers
|0
|vs
|3
|Glencar Celtic
|Keadue Rovers
|6
|vs
|1
|Fintown Harps AFC
|Oldtown Celtic
|3
|vs
|1
|Glenea United
|St Catherines FC Reserves
|0
|vs
|1
|Kildrum Tigers
|Strand Rovers
|6
|vs
|0
|Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
|Old Orchard Saturday D2
|Ballybofey United
|2
|vs
|5
|Drumbar United
|Castlefin Celtic
|2
|vs
|3
|Ramelton Mariners
|Copany Rovers
|0
|vs
|4
|Dunlewey Celtic
|Cranford FC Reserves
|3
|vs
|5
|Swilly Rovers
|Finn Travel Saturday D3
|Fanad United
|1
|vs
|5
|Bonagee United
|Lagan Harps
|8
|vs
|0
|Drumkeen United
|Letterkenny Rovers
|1
|vs
|1
|Erne Wanderers FC
