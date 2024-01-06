Top sides all win in Donegal Saturday League – see all the results

Things went pretty much according to the form book in most of the Saturday League games.

In the Glencar Inn Division One, runaway leaders Oldtown Celtic remain 12 points clear at the summit following a 3-1 home win over Glenea United.

Glencar Celtic and Keadue Rovers are both still joint second after wins over Cappry Rovers and Fintown Harps respectively.

In the Old Orchard Inn Saturday Division Two, table topping Drumbar United had a 5-2 win over Ballybofey and remain a point clear of Dunlewey Celtic and Swilly Rovers.

Erne Wanderers will be the happier following the big top of the table clash in the Finn Travel Division Three as they got a point in a 1-1 draw away to second placed Letterkenny Rovers, who are two points behind them.