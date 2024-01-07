Attempted murder investigation underway after shots fired at house in Derry

An attempted murder investigation is underway in Derry after shots were fired at a house last night.

Police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of a house in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore last night at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing an occupant who was inside at the time.

Three other people were also inside the property at the time but were uninjured.

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ardmore area around the time of the incident.

Anyone who has any information, or dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, is asked to contact Police on 101.