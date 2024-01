Tyrone started their Dr. McKenna Cup campaign with a defeat against Donegal in Healy Park, Omagh, on Sunday afternoon.

Full time: Donegal 0–15, Tyrone 1–10.

Tyrone went into the break leading by three points, but Donegal came out on top in the second half.

Here’s Tyrone manager Brian Dooher after the match speaking with Francis Mooney, where he was “disappointed” Tyrone didn’t “push on” to beat Donegal: