Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

Claims an empty commercial unit in Stranorlar is to house asylum seekers have been strongly refuted.

Rumours were circulating in the locality that 100 men were to be housed at the property on Main Street.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says the owners of the building have confirmed to him that there are no plans to house international protection applicants at the unit.

He says the rumours are not welcomed in light of the numerous acts of arson at potential refugee-accommodation centres around the country: