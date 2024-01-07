Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Glen reach All-Ireland club final after dramatic win over Kilmacud Crokes

Ulster champions Glen have reached back-to-back All Ireland Club finals after beating last year’s winners Kilmacud Crokes in Páirc Esler on Sunday evening.

Full time: Glen 1-14, Kilmacud Crokes 2-10.

The match ended in dramatic fashion. With minutes and Glen up by a point, Conor Glass forced a turnover and chipped the ball into Ethan Doherty’s path. With the keeper off his line, he struck the ball into an open net.

Moments later, a long ball in by Killmacud was missed by everyone, including Connlan Bradley, but the Derry club managed to hold out for a one-point victory.

Here’s Michael McMullan with the full time report:

 

Top Stories

Photograph Patrick Potter
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager missing

7 January 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour leader frustrated over claims of merger with Soc Dems

7 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after row in Co Derry

7 January 2024
Check Point
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention checkpoints carried out in border region

7 January 2024
