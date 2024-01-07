Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gritters to be deployed tonight as temperatures set to drop to -2

Gritters are to be deployed across Donegal tonight as temperatures are set to drop to -2 degrees.

Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 5PM this evening.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

7 January 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to be deployed tonight as temperatures set to drop to -2

7 January 2024
Police Scrambler Bikes
News, Top Stories

Scrambler bikes seized in Derry

7 January 2024
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Driving test and NCT wait times back in the spotlight

7 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

7 January 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to be deployed tonight as temperatures set to drop to -2

7 January 2024
Police Scrambler Bikes
News, Top Stories

Scrambler bikes seized in Derry

7 January 2024
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Driving test and NCT wait times back in the spotlight

7 January 2024
foggy-road
News, Top Stories

Status yellow fog warning issued for Donegal

7 January 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Attempted murder investigation underway after shots fired at house in Derry

7 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube