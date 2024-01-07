Labour leader frustrated over claims of merger with Soc Dems

The Labour party leader has voiced her frustration over the rumours of a possible merger with the Social Democrats.

Ivana Bacik says the question should be aimed at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael instead, considering they have worked together in government for so long.

Speculation surrounding the merger of the two parties is continuing to grow, following the release of the latest opinion poll, which shows a decline in support for Labour and consistent support for the Soc Dems.

Deputy Bacik says she has different priorities ahead of the next election: