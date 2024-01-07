Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Labour leader frustrated over claims of merger with Soc Dems

The Labour party leader has voiced her frustration over the rumours of a possible merger with the Social Democrats.

Ivana Bacik says the question should be aimed at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael instead, considering they have worked together in government for so long.

Speculation surrounding the merger of the two parties is continuing to grow, following the release of the latest opinion poll, which shows a decline in support for Labour and consistent support for the Soc Dems.

Deputy Bacik says she has different priorities ahead of the next election:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photograph Patrick Potter
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager missing

7 January 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour leader frustrated over claims of merger with Soc Dems

7 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after row in Co Derry

7 January 2024
Check Point
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention checkpoints carried out in border region

7 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Photograph Patrick Potter
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager missing

7 January 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour leader frustrated over claims of merger with Soc Dems

7 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after row in Co Derry

7 January 2024
Check Point
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention checkpoints carried out in border region

7 January 2024
Mourne_River_Bridge,_Strabane_(04),_January_2010
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised after early morning assault in Strabane

7 January 2024
stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

7 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube