A man has been hospitalised following an early morning assault in Strabane.

Shortly before 1:30am this morning, the man sustained injuries to his nose and face after being set upon by another man during an altercation in the Railway Street area of the town.

He was subsequently transferred by ambulance to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of who has any information to come forward.