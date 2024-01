Holders Derry fought back from being down three points down at half time to beat Down in the Dr McKenna Cup last night at Celtic Park.

Full time: Derry 0-13 Down 0-10.

It’s Derry’s second win in a row so far in this season’s come after they defeated Cavan earlier this week.

They now have a semi-final to look forward to on January 13/14, as they aim to retain the trophy.

Here’s manager Mickey Harte on the win: