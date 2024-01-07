Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 1,300 properties built without planning in Donegal granted retention permission

Over 1,300 people who carried out building work without permission have been granted retention approval by Donegal County Council.

An investigation by the Irish Independent has revealed the scale of ‘build first, ask for permission later’ approach – with at least 11,000 people across the country doing so since 2019.

A total of 1,319 building works carried out in Donegal were granted retention approval by the local authority while 83 were refused.

There have been calls for properties built without approval to be demolished, in order to deter others.

But Philip Ryan from the Irish Independent says that rarely happens:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

7 January 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to be deployed tonight as temperatures set to drop to -2

7 January 2024
Police Scrambler Bikes
News, Top Stories

Scrambler bikes seized in Derry

7 January 2024
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Driving test and NCT wait times back in the spotlight

7 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

7 January 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to be deployed tonight as temperatures set to drop to -2

7 January 2024
Police Scrambler Bikes
News, Top Stories

Scrambler bikes seized in Derry

7 January 2024
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Driving test and NCT wait times back in the spotlight

7 January 2024
foggy-road
News, Top Stories

Status yellow fog warning issued for Donegal

7 January 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Attempted murder investigation underway after shots fired at house in Derry

7 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube