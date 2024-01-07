Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Scrambler bikes seized in Derry

Three scrambler bikes have been seized in Derry.

Police say concerns have been raised by members of the community in Galliagh that their green areas are being turned into race tracks, their homes sprayed with muck from scramblers, and their quality of life destroyed by the constant noise.

Yesterday, a policing operation was put in place after four illegal bikes were observed in the area.

Three of the four bikes were seized while a fourth unrelated bike driven by a young child was also located with offences detected.

Three youths and a parent have been reported for a variety of motoring offences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

7 January 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to be deployed tonight as temperatures set to drop to -2

7 January 2024
Police Scrambler Bikes
News, Top Stories

Scrambler bikes seized in Derry

7 January 2024
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Driving test and NCT wait times back in the spotlight

7 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

7 January 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to be deployed tonight as temperatures set to drop to -2

7 January 2024
Police Scrambler Bikes
News, Top Stories

Scrambler bikes seized in Derry

7 January 2024
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Driving test and NCT wait times back in the spotlight

7 January 2024
foggy-road
News, Top Stories

Status yellow fog warning issued for Donegal

7 January 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Attempted murder investigation underway after shots fired at house in Derry

7 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube