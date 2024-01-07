Scrambler bikes seized in Derry

Three scrambler bikes have been seized in Derry.

Police say concerns have been raised by members of the community in Galliagh that their green areas are being turned into race tracks, their homes sprayed with muck from scramblers, and their quality of life destroyed by the constant noise.

Yesterday, a policing operation was put in place after four illegal bikes were observed in the area.

Three of the four bikes were seized while a fourth unrelated bike driven by a young child was also located with offences detected.

Three youths and a parent have been reported for a variety of motoring offences.