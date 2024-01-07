“We needed a really big performance” – Malachy O’Rourke

Derry’s Glen are into this year’s All-Ireland club final for a second year in a row as they got the better of last year’s champions Kilmacud Crokes in a foggy Páirc Esler on Sunday evening.

It ended: Glen 1-14, Kilmacud Crokes 2-10.

Glen came out on top as the match ended in dramatic style. A late Ethan Doherty goal was moments later cancelled out by a Hugh Kenny strike that was missed by everyone, including the goalkeeper, but the Derry club managed to hang on for a one-point victory.

Here’s Michael McMullan speaking with Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke after the match, where he said “we needed a really big performance” coming to play Kilmacud Crokes.