Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

“We needed a really big performance” – Malachy O’Rourke

 

Derry’s Glen are into this year’s All-Ireland club final for a second year in a row as they got the better of last year’s champions Kilmacud Crokes in a foggy Páirc Esler on Sunday evening.

It ended: Glen 1-14, Kilmacud Crokes 2-10.

Glen came out on top as the match ended in dramatic style. A late Ethan Doherty goal was moments later cancelled out by a Hugh Kenny strike that was missed by everyone, including the goalkeeper, but the Derry club managed to hang on for a one-point victory.

Here’s Michael McMullan speaking with Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke after the match, where he said “we needed a really big performance” coming to play Kilmacud Crokes.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photograph Patrick Potter
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager missing

7 January 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour leader frustrated over claims of merger with Soc Dems

7 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after row in Co Derry

7 January 2024
Check Point
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention checkpoints carried out in border region

7 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Photograph Patrick Potter
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager missing

7 January 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour leader frustrated over claims of merger with Soc Dems

7 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after row in Co Derry

7 January 2024
Check Point
News, Top Stories

Crime prevention checkpoints carried out in border region

7 January 2024
Mourne_River_Bridge,_Strabane_(04),_January_2010
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised after early morning assault in Strabane

7 January 2024
stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims commercial property in Stranorlar to house asylum seekers refuted

7 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube