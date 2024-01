A Donegal Funeral Director is appealing to those responsible for the theft of lights from wake signs to return them.

Sweeney Funeral Directors and Embalmers say during a recent wake in the Falcarragh area, the flares were removed from the signs.

They say this is unfortunately not the first time signs have been tampered with.

In a social media post, the company has urged people involved to return the lights as a matter of urgency.