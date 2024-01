The leader of the DUP says his party’s discussions with the British Government will recommence this week.

Jeffrey Donaldson says its “goal throughout this process has been to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK Internal Market.”

Stormont institutions have been suspended for almost two years because of a DUP boycott in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr. Donaldson says “Northern Ireland should never have been subjected to arrangements that not one unionist MLA supported.”