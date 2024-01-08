Education Minister accused of throwing towel on teacher recruitment and retention crisis

The Education Minister has been accused of throwing in the towel on the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland says Norma Foley doesn’t have the “political will or wherewithal to properly tackle the problem.”

It says there are hundreds of unfilled post-primary teaching posts advertised on education recruitment websites every week.

The ASTI adds Minister Foley must take “meaningful measures that will restore and enhance the attractiveness of teaching as a profession in Ireland.”