ERNACT and Donegal County Council co-designing community-based Virtual Power Plant

Donegal County Council and Letterkenny-based ERNACT network are co-designing a community-based Virtual Power Plant with another four communities in Northern Europe under a budget of €1,498,935.

The project commenced in June 2023 with the first steps to develop a viable business model completed.

Once operational, the plant will collect, analyse and communicate real-time energy data from various sources, including weather forecasts.

The benefits of being involved in this project include savings, security, clean energy use and income.

Leah Ryan, COPOWER project leader says communities who suffer from black outs will benefit:

