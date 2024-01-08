Harps to play Derry in pre-season game this weekend

Preparations for the new campaign step up this coming weekend as Harps take on Derry City at Finn Park at 2pm on Sunday. It will be a first chance for Harps fans to see their team in action in 2024 with new signings such as Success Edogun, Conor Tourish, David Cawley and recent addition Chris Lotefa sure to be of interest to the home faithful.

The first division campaign opens on 17th February with a trip to Longford Town while Cork City are the first visitors to Finn Park on February 23rd.

In terms of preseason, Harps will play a return fixture in the Brandywell on 27th January before welcoming Sligo Rovers to Finn Park on February 10th with other fixture details to be confirmed also.

Admission to both games is just €10 for adults and €5 for concession/students, with u12s accompanied by an adult going for free.

The club have also confirmed season ticket holders will also be able to attend both games for free adding even more value to our Season Ticket offerings as below!

Savings on attending all home games range from over 70% for Primary Students, 50% for Secondary Students and 25-30% for all other categories!!

Tickets for both games are on sale now at www.finnharps.ie/tickets where you can also buy or renew your season tickets.