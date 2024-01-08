Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Harps to play Derry in pre-season game this weekend

Finn Park

Preparations for the new campaign step up this coming weekend as Harps take on Derry City at Finn Park at 2pm on Sunday. It will be a first chance for Harps fans to see their team in action in 2024 with new signings such as Success Edogun, Conor Tourish, David Cawley and recent addition Chris Lotefa sure to be of interest to the home faithful.

The first division campaign opens on 17th February with a trip to Longford Town while Cork City are the first visitors to Finn Park on February 23rd.

In terms of preseason, Harps will play a return fixture in the Brandywell on 27th January before welcoming Sligo Rovers to Finn Park on February 10th with other fixture details to be confirmed also.

Admission to both games is just €10 for adults and €5 for concession/students, with u12s accompanied by an adult going for free.

The club have also confirmed season ticket holders will also be able to attend both games for free adding even more value to our Season Ticket offerings as below!

Savings on attending all home games range from over 70% for Primary Students, 50% for Secondary Students and 25-30% for all other categories!!

Tickets for both games are on sale now at www.finnharps.ie/tickets where you can also buy or renew your season tickets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Improvised explosive device seized in Derry

8 January 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday January 6th

8 January 2024
ERNACT logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ERNACT and Donegal County Council co-designing community-based Virtual Power Plant

8 January 2024
Workshop2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stark difference between defective concrete block crisis response in Canada and Ireland

8 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Improvised explosive device seized in Derry

8 January 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday January 6th

8 January 2024
ERNACT logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ERNACT and Donegal County Council co-designing community-based Virtual Power Plant

8 January 2024
Workshop2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stark difference between defective concrete block crisis response in Canada and Ireland

8 January 2024
redress focus group
News, Audio, Top Stories

Redress Focus Group to stop operations

8 January 2024
stormont
News, Top Stories

DUP talks with British Government to recommence this week

8 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube