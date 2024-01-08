Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jim McGuinness given eight week suspension

Donegal have been hit hard by the Ulster Council for playing 17 year old Finbarr Roarty in the win over Armagh in the Dr McKenna Cup.

The Naomh Conaill corner back was under age at the time of the game last Wednesday and only turned 18 the day after the 16 point victory.

The provincial body have handed Manager Jim McGuinness an eight week ban, a two week suspension for Finbarr Roarty and Donegal have lost the points from the win over the Orchard County.

It means with just one registered win against Tyrone, Donegal will now find it difficult to make the McKenna Cup semi finals.

Armagh will not get the points as they didn’t appeal the outcome of the game.

Roarty still can’t feature for the county this year in either league or championship as he wasn’t 18 by the 31st December 2023.

Donegal are expected to appeal the sanctions hand out by Ulster.

