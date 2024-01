Letterkenny man Michael Harte has won a Creative Arts Emmy.

He received the award for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program for his role in ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’.

The documentary won a total of four Emmys.

Accepting the awards, the team says Michael J Fox, “took Parkinson’s out of the shadows. He created a thriving community, and he built the most respected foundation in the world.”