Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

After a look at the papers, Hugh asks why cyclists don’t use cycle lanes, Inspector Seamus McMonagle appeals for information following a fatal collision on Friday, a bus outlines his tricky job when it’s icy and Noel questions public health advice to cough and sneeze into your elbow:

Listener Eamonn says we need to get tough on motorists that break the law, there’s news on an event next Monday to support farmers mental health and SF Deputy Pearse Doherty explains why he wants a general election this year:

Mary Herlihy reacts to the increase in people seeking kits to test for STIs at home, Dr. Ciarán Ó Fearraigh outlines we he would like to see from a public inquiry into the states handling of the Covid pandemic, we take a look at what may be in store in the political year ahead and Oisin Kelly reflects on Donegal so far under Jim McGuinness: 

Donegal Deputy hopes 2024 will be the year of a General Election

8 January 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

INMO says it’s seeing “overcrowding challenges” in each part of the country

8 January 2024
tusla22
News, Top Stories

HIQA identifies delays in implementation of Tusla governance mechanisms

8 January 2024
School
News, Top Stories

Education Minister accused of throwing towel on teacher recruitment and retention crisis

8 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
Top Stories, News

Low temperature warning issued for Donegal

8 January 2024

