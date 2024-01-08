Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Stark difference between defective concrete block crisis response in Canada and Ireland

A workshop was hosted in Ulster University to examine the difference between the responses to the defective concrete crisis in Quebec and in the Donegal/Derry region.

It was hosted by Dr Eileen Doherty and Professor Paul Dunlop who visited Canada last September.

Issues arose in both countries around the same time in the year 2010, although most homes in Canada are already remediated.

One homeowner in Quebec told his story of  having works on his home started approximately one month after he noticed cracks appearing.

Dr. Doherty says there are lessons to be learned by the Irish Government:

Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

