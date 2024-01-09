Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal has one of the lowest supplies of nursing home beds according to ESRI

Nursing Homes Ireland says an ESRI report released today, must act as a wake up call to Government.

It shows a reduction of 336 beds from the beginning of the pandemic, while HIQA has recorded 50 nursing home closures between 2018 and 2022.

The report shows Donegal has one of the lowest supply of nursing home beds per capita with 204 more long-term residential care beds needed in the county to meet the national average.

The Government is being urged to act now as more pressure is due to come onto the system as Ireland’s population gets older every day.

CEO of NHI Tadhg Daly says both service providers and service users can’t wait any longer for proper support:

 

You can read the full report here

