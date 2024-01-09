Finance Minister ignored warnings from his Department before introducing landlord tax breaks

It’s emerged the Finance Minister ignored warnings from officials in his Department before introducing tax breaks for landlords in the Budget.

A FOI request by Sinn Fein found Michael McGrath was advised against moves that would see landlords receiving a boost of 1 thousand euro a year by 2026.

The Minister said the measure was being introduced as a way to stop small landlords from leaving the market with 1 in 4 set to pay no tax on their rental income as a result.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is Sinn Fein’s Finance spokesperson. He says renters will have to pick up the slack as a result: