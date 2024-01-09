Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finance Minister ignored warnings from his Department before introducing landlord tax breaks

It’s emerged the Finance Minister ignored warnings from officials in his Department before introducing tax breaks for landlords in the Budget.

A FOI request by Sinn Fein found Michael McGrath was advised against moves that would see landlords receiving a boost of 1 thousand euro a year by 2026.

The Minister said the measure was being introduced as a way to stop small landlords from leaving the market with 1 in 4 set to pay no tax on their rental income as a result.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is Sinn Fein’s Finance spokesperson. He says renters will have to pick up the slack as a result:

Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Gardai continuing to investigate Illistrin fatal crash

9 January 2024
Scabies
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctor warns of spread of scabies

9 January 2024
Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant scheme designed not to work’ – Paddy Diver

9 January 2024
elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has one of the lowest supplies of nursing home beds according to ESRI

9 January 2024
