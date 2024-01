Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in connection with a fatal crash at Illistrin on Friday to come forward.

22 year old Layla Hussein Ali died after she was hit by a car on the main road between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan.

Witnesses or any road users who has dash cam footage from the area between 6pm and 7:15pm are being urged to contact Milford Garda Station.