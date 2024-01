Gardai have described the damaging of headstones in the graveyard at St Eunan’s Cathedral, The Diamond, Raphoe as ‘despicable’.

Damage was caused to 8 headstones, some were broken while others were pulled out of the ground between December 19th and January 3rd.

Meanwhile, on January 3rd between 12:10pm and 2pm a person entered the graveyard and pushed over a headstone.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh is urging anyone with information to come forward: