Investigation launched into Buncrana fire

Part of Buncrana remains closed off today following a fire last night.

The blaze broke out at apartments above a restaurant on Main Street shortly after 1am.

All occupants were evacuated and a number taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to possible smoke inhalation.

Gardai say preliminary indications are that this fire is unlikely to have been caused by malicious intent and was confined to one room within the building.

A technical examination of the scene is being carried out.

Councillor Jack Murray says thankfully everyone managed to escape: