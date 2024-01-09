More businesses have wheelie bins stolen

Gardaí are appealing to business owners to ensure their wheelie bins are in view of CCTV footage.

It come following the theft of four wheelie bins from two business premises, not long after the same incident occurred in Castlefinn.

On Wednesday, the 27th of December two bins were stolen from the rear of Letterkenny Retail Park between 8pm and 8.40pm.

Meanwhile two other industrial sized wheelie bins were stolen from a business premises in the Industrial Park, Bridgend between 7pm on Saturday the

30th of December and 5am the next morning.

Anyone with information if asked to contact Gardaí.