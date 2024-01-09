Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

More businesses have wheelie bins stolen

Gardaí are appealing to business owners to ensure their wheelie bins are in view of CCTV footage.

It come following the theft of four wheelie bins from two business premises, not long after the same incident occurred in Castlefinn.

On Wednesday, the 27th of December two bins were stolen from the rear of Letterkenny Retail Park between 8pm and 8.40pm.

Meanwhile two other industrial sized wheelie bins were stolen from a business premises in the Industrial Park, Bridgend between 7pm on Saturday the

30th of December and 5am the next morning.

Anyone with information if asked to contact Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday January 5th

9 January 2024
Sinead O'Connor
News, Top Stories

Sinead O’Connor’s death ruled as natural causes

9 January 2024
grit 09 jan
News, Top Stories

Gritters out from 4 o’clock this afternoon across Donegal

9 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cold weather to stay until Saturday morning

9 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday January 5th

9 January 2024
Sinead O'Connor
News, Top Stories

Sinead O’Connor’s death ruled as natural causes

9 January 2024
grit 09 jan
News, Top Stories

Gritters out from 4 o’clock this afternoon across Donegal

9 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cold weather to stay until Saturday morning

9 January 2024
kane
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal for stolen trailer in Ballybofey

9 January 2024
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation launched into Buncrana fire

9 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube