Oscar Traynor action returns for Inishowen and Donegal

After a four year break, the Oscar Traynor Trophy returns on Wednesday evening in Buncrana as the Inishowen League face the Donegal League in the first leg of their first round clash.

Inishowen Manager Diarmaid O’Brien can call upon Cockhill Celtic players for the first time with Peter Doherty captaining the side. Irish Amateur International Lee McColgan is included in the squad and Kieran McDaid is one of four Buncrana Hearts players involved.

Newly appointed Donegal Manager John Francis Doogan has named a panel of eighteen and has included several well-known former Finn Harps players such as Mark Anthony Mc Ginley, James Doherty, Matthew Crossan, Michael Funston, Oisin Mc Menamin and Mark Forker.

Kick Off at Maginn Park is 7.45pm with the return leg scheduled for Diamond Park, Ballyare on Sunday February 4th . The winners over the two games will go to the quarter finals.

Inishowen: Johnathan Noone & Paul Doherty ( Illies Celtic) Taylor Clarke, Adam Curran, Calvin Gallagher & Kieran McDaid ( Buncrana Hearts ) Peter Doherty, Lee McLaughlin, Lee McColgan, Corey McBride & Luke Rudden ( Cockhill Celtic ) John G McLaughlin, Terence Doherty & Christy McLaughlin ( Glengad United ) James Henry ( Greencastle FC ) Brendan McLaughlin ( Culdaff FC), Thomas McMonagle ( Aileach FC ) Oisin Hession & Jake Harkin ( Clonmany Shamrocks ).

Donegal: Mark Mc Conigley, Blake Forkan, Ryan Lonergan, Paul Boyle, Matthew Crossan, Brendan Mc Cafferty, Maurice Mc Gee, Joel Gorman, Zach Gorman, Mark Forker, Shane Mc Namee, Adrian Delap, Darren Mc Elwaine, Nathan Plumb, Michael Funston, Eddie O’ Reilly, Ryan Cunningham & Oisin Mc Menamin.