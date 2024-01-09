Punishment on Donegal and Jim McGuinness is ridiculous – Brendan Devenney

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has been handed an 8-week ban after the fielding of an ineligible player in the Doctor McKenna Cup win over Armagh.

Finbarr Roarty was 17 while featuring in the match, which contravenes the rule that players must be 18 years of age by the start of the calendar year.

The county does have the right to appeal and are expected to do so.

If the suspension is upheld, McGuinness will miss five of Donegal’s Allianz National Football League games.

Former Donegal player Brendan Devenney told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show its a “ridiculous situation”.