Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Punishment on Donegal and Jim McGuinness is ridiculous – Brendan Devenney

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has been handed an 8-week ban after the fielding of an ineligible player in the Doctor McKenna Cup win over Armagh.

Finbarr Roarty was 17 while featuring in the match, which contravenes the rule that players must be 18 years of age by the start of the calendar year.

The county does have the right to appeal and are expected to do so.

If the suspension is upheld, McGuinness will miss five of Donegal’s Allianz National Football League games.

Former Donegal player Brendan Devenney told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show its a “ridiculous situation”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday January 5th

9 January 2024
Sinead O'Connor
News, Top Stories

Sinead O’Connor’s death ruled as natural causes

9 January 2024
grit 09 jan
News, Top Stories

Gritters out from 4 o’clock this afternoon across Donegal

9 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cold weather to stay until Saturday morning

9 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday January 5th

9 January 2024
Sinead O'Connor
News, Top Stories

Sinead O’Connor’s death ruled as natural causes

9 January 2024
grit 09 jan
News, Top Stories

Gritters out from 4 o’clock this afternoon across Donegal

9 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cold weather to stay until Saturday morning

9 January 2024
kane
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal for stolen trailer in Ballybofey

9 January 2024
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation launched into Buncrana fire

9 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube