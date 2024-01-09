Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sigerson cup suffering from split season – Maxi Curran

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran.

The Sigerson Cup starts for ATU Donegal on Wednesday when the Letterkenny side play University Limerick at the Connacht Centre of Excellence (7.30pm).

ATU will have Donegal senior players Jason McGee, Rory O’Donnell, Luke McGlynn and Oisin Caulfield in their ranks with 29 players in total from the county in the squad.

The winner and loser of the tie will play the winner and loser from the Maynooth v MTU Cork fixture in rounds 2a and 2b.

With the split in the season for county and club, the Sigerson competition is being impacted across the board but ATU Manger Maxi Curran says they are dealing with the situation the best they can.

