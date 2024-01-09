Signalised crossings come into affect in Letterkenny today

Works on the Four-Lane Project in Letterkenny are coming to a close.
Among the final tasks to be complete is the turning on of signalised crossings along the road.
This is to commence today and aims to increase pedestrian safety on the busy route
Works on the Four-Lane Project in Letterkenny are coming to a close.
Among the final tasks to be complete is the turning on of signalised crossings along the road.
This is to commence today and aims to increase pedestrian safety on the busy route
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland