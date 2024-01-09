Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Substantial amount of valuable jewellery and cash stolen in Letterkenny

A large amount of money and a substantial amount of valuable jewellery has been stolen from a house in Letterkenny.

A safe within the property at Creeve was forced open and a number of rooms ransacked between 3pm on Wednesday last and 12:10am on Thursday.

Among the items of jewellery stolen was a white gold diamond and sapphire engagement ring, a yellow gold and diamond wedding ring, diamond sapphire earrings and diamond drop earrings.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh is appealing to anyone offered any of the stolen items for sale to contact Gardai:

