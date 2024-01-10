30 international visitors in Northwest under Invest NI

Over 30 international staff members of Invest NI have arrived this morning for a two day visit to the Northwest.

The goal is to strengthen their knowledge about the region’s investment proposition.

The have travelled from markets based the US, Asia Pacific, Europe, and IMEA.

Included in the visit is a trip to Ulster University’s Intelligent Systems Research Centre on the Magee campus, the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre in Altnagelvin Hospital and a talk with companies who have already chosen the North West to grow their businesses like Vertiv and Terex.