85% of households in Donegal still reliant on high carbon fuels for home heating


85% of households in Donegal still reliant on high carbon fuels for home heating.

That’s according to a report published by Liquid Gas Ireland yesterday.

They say that many rural counties have a high rate of fossil fuel dependency, and in the case of home heating oil between census 2022 and 2016, that has increase by 67% in Donegal.

The report also noted Letterkenny ranking as one of the worst performing area in the EPA’s Air Quality Report for 2022 and linked it to the 78% of homes in the town which burn oil and coal.

Policy Director, Philip Hannon says more should be done by government to introduce a mixed technology approach to the decarbonisation of rural homes, as heat pumps as a form of retrofitting it too expensive:

