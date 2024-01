A Co Tyrone former postmaster says she has mixed emotions after the Post Office/ Horizon scandal was played out in a TV drama.

Fiona Elliott, took over a post office in Clady in 2005 and shortly after she fell victim to an IT system failure which resulted in hundreds of people being wrongfully prosecuted over fraud and theft.

An announcement on the overturning all sub-postmaster convictions is expected today.

Fiona told today’s Nine til Noon Show that she believes she was one of the lucky ones: